Andhra Pradesh monsoon: Persistent dry spell expected
Andhra Pradesh is dealing with a dry patch even though the monsoon arrived early.
Since June, rainfall has been 32% below normal—just 89.6mm instead of the usual 131.2mm.
With no strong weather systems forming over the Bay of Bengal, this uneven rain pattern is likely to stick around for at least another week.
Most districts running low on rain
The lack of rain is making life tough for farmers, especially in Rayalaseema where all eight districts are facing big shortfalls—some up to 70%.
Most coastal districts are also running low on rain, delaying crop sowing and other farm work.
On top of that, daytime temperatures have been soaring between 35°C and 39°C, adding extra stress for people across the state.
No major relief until mid-July
The IMD says only scattered showers and some thunderstorms are expected in coastal areas for now—no major relief until mid-July.
So, Andhra Pradesh will likely have to wait a bit longer before things get back to normal on the weather front.