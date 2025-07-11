Tragic end to dispute over tennis academy
Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was shot and killed by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their Gurugram home on Thursday morning.
The incident happened while Radhika was cooking; Deepak fired three shots from his licensed revolver, hitting her three times in the back.
She was taken to a hospital and declared dead on arrival.
Father arrested at the scene and confessed to police
The tragedy reportedly began with disagreements about Radhika running her own tennis academy—something her father opposed due to social pressure and financial concerns.
After the shooting, Deepak was arrested at the scene and confessed to police.
Authorities have registered a murder case, seized the weapon, and are questioning family members to understand all possible motives behind this heartbreaking incident.
The investigation is ongoing as Deepak remains in custody.