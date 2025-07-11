Tragic end to dispute over tennis academy

Father arrested at the scene and confessed to police

The tragedy reportedly began with disagreements about Radhika running her own tennis academy—something her father opposed due to social pressure and financial concerns.

After the shooting, Deepak was arrested at the scene and confessed to police.

Authorities have registered a murder case, seized the weapon, and are questioning family members to understand all possible motives behind this heartbreaking incident.

The investigation is ongoing as Deepak remains in custody.