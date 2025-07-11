Next Article
Fresh petrol, diesel prices revealed for July 11
Fuel prices just got their daily update!
As of July 11, 2025, petrol and diesel rates across India have changed again—these adjustments happen every morning at 6am to reflect shifts in global oil prices and currency values.
The idea is to keep things transparent so you always know what you're paying for.
Where to get cheapest fuel?
Prices aren't the same everywhere—local taxes make a difference.
For example, petrol is ₹94.72/liter in Delhi and ₹104.21/liter in Mumbai; Hyderabad tops the chart with ₹107.46/liter for petrol, while Chandigarh has the cheapest diesel at ₹82.45/liter.
Want to check today's rates fast? Just send an SMS to your oil company for instant updates—super handy if you're planning a trip or budgeting your rides.