Fresh petrol, diesel prices revealed for July 11

Where to get cheapest fuel?

Prices aren't the same everywhere—local taxes make a difference.

For example, petrol is ₹94.72/liter in Delhi and ₹104.21/liter in Mumbai; Hyderabad tops the chart with ₹107.46/liter for petrol, while Chandigarh has the cheapest diesel at ₹82.45/liter.

Want to check today's rates fast? Just send an SMS to your oil company for instant updates—super handy if you're planning a trip or budgeting your rides.