Chhattisgarh suspends 22 officials in massive liquor scam
Chhattisgarh's Economic Offences Wing has suspended 22 excise officials for allegedly running a parallel liquor trade worth ₹3,200 crore between 2019 and 2023.
The scam involved selling unaccounted liquor across 15 districts, with officials at different levels reportedly pocketing commissions.
Seven more accused had already retired.
ED probing money laundering linked to scam
The Enforcement Directorate is digging into money laundering linked to the scam, which may involve senior bureaucrats and politicians.
So far, chargesheets have been filed and 13 people arrested—including alleged mastermind Anwar Dhebar.
Even former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his son are under scrutiny as investigations continue based on statements and digital evidence from around 200 people.