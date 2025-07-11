Chhattisgarh suspends 22 officials in massive liquor scam

ED probing money laundering linked to scam

The Enforcement Directorate is digging into money laundering linked to the scam, which may involve senior bureaucrats and politicians.

So far, chargesheets have been filed and 13 people arrested—including alleged mastermind Anwar Dhebar.

Even former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his son are under scrutiny as investigations continue based on statements and digital evidence from around 200 people.