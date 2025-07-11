IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in northwest India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on July 11, with more heavy rain expected across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh until mid-July.
IMD says northwest India will see "heavy to very heavy rainfall" for the next few days, and central India could get drenched for up to five days.
Stay updated if you're in these areas
This much rain can mean flash floods, travel delays, and even damage to roads or buildings—so it's a good idea to stay updated if you're in these areas.
In Himachal's Kangra and Sirmaur districts especially, the alerts are serious.
It is advisable for farmers to take precautions to protect crops and animals from waterlogging or landslides.
Basically: keep an eye out for local updates and stay safe while the monsoon does its thing.
Rain likely to continue in northeast, central India too
Madhya Pradesh could see downpours till July 14; Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra are likely to get heavy showers from July 13-16.
The northeast will have moderate rain with thunderstorms through next week—so umbrellas might be your best friend right now!