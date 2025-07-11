IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in northwest India

Stay updated if you're in these areas

This much rain can mean flash floods, travel delays, and even damage to roads or buildings—so it's a good idea to stay updated if you're in these areas.

In Himachal's Kangra and Sirmaur districts especially, the alerts are serious.

It is advisable for farmers to take precautions to protect crops and animals from waterlogging or landslides.

Basically: keep an eye out for local updates and stay safe while the monsoon does its thing.