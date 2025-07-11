Mother sentenced to death for drowning sons
In a heartbreaking case from Uttar Pradesh, an eight-year-old boy's testimony led to his mother, Priyanka, being sentenced to death for killing her three younger sons after sedating them.
The murders were carried out under pressure from her lover Ashish.
The court called it a "rarest of rare" crime and fined Priyanka ₹2.5 lakh.
The tragedy unfolded on June 27, 2024, by the Sengur riverbank after a fight between Priyanka and Ashish.
Locals rescued the eldest son, whose account—supported by six other witnesses—helped convict both adults.
Priyanka has been in jail since her arrest; Ashish got life imprisonment and a ₹1 lakh fine.
With legal costs too high for more appeals, Priyanka's family hopes for a presidential pardon.
Meanwhile, the surviving son now lives with his aunt in Etawah as the family tries to move forward from this loss.