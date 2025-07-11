Mother sentenced to death for drowning sons

Priyanka has been in jail since her arrest

The tragedy unfolded on June 27, 2024, by the Sengur riverbank after a fight between Priyanka and Ashish.

Locals rescued the eldest son, whose account—supported by six other witnesses—helped convict both adults.

Priyanka has been in jail since her arrest; Ashish got life imprisonment and a ₹1 lakh fine.

With legal costs too high for more appeals, Priyanka's family hopes for a presidential pardon.

Meanwhile, the surviving son now lives with his aunt in Etawah as the family tries to move forward from this loss.