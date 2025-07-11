Next Article
Delhi High Court lessens elderly convict's sentence
The Delhi High Court has shortened a 90-year-old man's three-year prison sentence for corruption to only one day, mainly because of his age and health.
Justice Jasmeet Singh said that sending someone so old and unwell to jail for years could do "irreversible harm," highlighting how courts sometimes weigh personal circumstances in sentencing.
Delays in trial, appeal
Surendra Kumar, once a top manager at the State Trading Corporation of India, was arrested way back in 1984 for allegedly asking for a ₹15,000 bribe.
His trial dragged on—taking nearly two decades—and his appeal took even longer.
The judge pointed out these huge delays violated Kumar's right to a speedy trial, which also factored into reducing his sentence.