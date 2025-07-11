Next Article
MCD denies authority to close meat shops on Kanwar Yatra routes
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has clarified it doesn't have the legal power to close meat shops along Kanwar Yatra routes, despite what a government minister claimed.
While some shop owners have chosen to close during past yatras, the MCD can only ask for voluntary cooperation—not enforce a shutdown.
MCD says it'll stick to the law
This is about balancing law and respect for religious feelings.
The Kanwar Yatra brings millions of devotees through Delhi, and there's pressure to keep things sensitive.
But the MCD says they'll stick to the law: licensed shops can stay open if they want, though illegal ones will face action.
It's a reminder that respecting beliefs and following rules isn't always simple in a big city.