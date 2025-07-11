Next Article
Stricter measures for adult Aadhaar enrolment
UIDAI has rolled out stricter rules for adults applying for Aadhaar.
Now, you'll need to show updated government documents—like your passport, PAN card, or ration card—for verification.
If you have more than one Aadhaar number, only the first biometric-enabled one will count from now on.
How these changes will help
This move is all about stopping fraud and making sure only verified individuals get Aadhaar cards.
It's now tougher for fake identities or illegal immigrants to sneak into official systems or grab government benefits.
The clearer list of accepted documents should also make things simpler if you're signing up legit—plus, it helps keep India's digital records clean and trustworthy.