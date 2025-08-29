'4.5 Gang' review: SonyLIV series only works in parts

Sambhava Vivaranam Naalara Sangham (The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang), written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Krishand, is now streaming on SonyLIV . It stars an ensemble cast comprising veterans Jagadish and Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Hakkim Shah, Darshana Rajendran, Sanju Sivaram, Santhi Balachandran, Niranj Maniyan Pillai, among several others. The six-part series teems with intense energy, but the convoluted narrative wears it down.

Plot Follows a tight-knit group of friends 4.5 Gang follows five unlikely friends with strikingly different personalities, who dream of gaining respect in their community by organizing their local temple festival. However, as one violent act leads to another, they find themselves up against a powerful local gangster who slowly complicates their life. The story is mostly told through flashbacks by the protagonist, Arikkuttan, played by Sivaram.

#1 Positives: A rush of energy defines the show The series is defined by a rush of adrenaline, somewhat reminiscent of the Fahadh Faasil-led Malayalam drama, Aavesham. Director Krishand takes us inside the inner machinations and workings of a gang, while also trying to unravel the members' psyches. He unloads surprises slowly and steadily, introducing numerous eccentric and interesting characters as the narrative progresses.

#2 Maintains a quirky, goofy tone mostly Though the show is originally in Malayalam, fortunately, not much is lost in translation in the Hindi dubbing, so it's easy to be drawn into this world. For the most part, the show is aware of its goofiness; it revels in it delightfully and uses it to its advantage, maintaining a comedic tone. Its sharp, funny dialogues, too, sometimes surprise you.

#3 Rajendran is solid in her brief role Rajendran (Rifle Club, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey) brings her A-game to the series. Despite her limited screentime and extremely curt dialogues, she is a force to be reckoned with (and also one of the few memorable female characters). She lets her eyes and mannerisms do most of the talking, ensuring her character stays with you long after the credits roll.

#4 Negatives: Where does the show slip? However, despite these merits, it's tough to consistently root for the show because of its lackluster, wobbly narrative. After an interesting, hook-worthy beginning, the series seems to go around in circles, becoming just more of the same. Heavy-handed storytelling also harms the project, and after a juncture, you desperately want the story to move forward.

#5 It cannot commit to one tone properly Another major problem that impedes 4.5 Gang is its tonal unevenness. The show does not hold back on gore and violence but finds it difficult to balance it with comedy (the predominant tone) and occasional bursts of melodrama. Additionally, the series is so preoccupied with the protagonist, Arikkuttan, that it forgets to shed the spotlight on the secondary, supporting characters.

#6 There's a lot of untapped potential The long-drawn-out action sequences, after a point, get too tiring, and it is tough to stay engaged with the series. Due to the non-linear storytelling, the show can become slightly complex to understand, and the half-baked secondary characters do not help. Moreover, the pulsating, rousing background music, while sometimes helpful to the scenes, eventually ends up impeding the story's flow.