Supreme Court questions EC's authority on citizenship issues
The Supreme Court has questioned whether the Election Commission (EC) can actually decide if someone is an Indian citizen while updating Bihar's voter list.
The court pointed out that the EC can remove non-citizens from electoral rolls, but deciding citizenship itself isn't its job—that power lies with the Home Ministry.
This came up after opposition parties in Bihar expressed concerns about the EC's actions regarding the voter list.
Supreme Court's observations in the case
This is a big deal for anyone who cares about fair elections and basic rights.
The court stressed that before removing anyone from the voter list, they must be informed and given a chance to respond—no surprise deletions allowed.
By making sure only proper procedures are followed, the Supreme Court is trying to protect voters from being unfairly left out, while also keeping elections transparent and legal.
The EC now has to explain its actions when the case continues.