Supreme Court questions EC's authority on citizenship issues

Supreme Court's observations in the case

This is a big deal for anyone who cares about fair elections and basic rights.

The court stressed that before removing anyone from the voter list, they must be informed and given a chance to respond—no surprise deletions allowed.

By making sure only proper procedures are followed, the Supreme Court is trying to protect voters from being unfairly left out, while also keeping elections transparent and legal.

The EC now has to explain its actions when the case continues.