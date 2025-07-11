Next Article
Congress leader's son granted bail in Instagram abuse case
A 20-year-old student, whose father is a Maharashtra Congress leader, got anticipatory bail from the Bombay High Court after he was accused of using abusive language toward a 14-year-old girl on Instagram.
The police registered the case under POCSO and IT Acts in early June.
Court calls chat 'immature and unguarded'
Justice RN Laddha called the chat "immature and unguarded," with defense lawyers saying it wasn't meant to be harmful.
The girl's family told the court they had no grievance and supported his bail.
As part of his bail, he must hand over his phone, cooperate fully with investigators, and avoid contacting or influencing any witnesses.