Tragic end for Dalit woman accused of theft
In Chengalpattu, 35-year-old T Yamuna, a Dalit woman who had just married in June, died by suicide after being accused of stealing gold jewelry from her husband's family.
The jewelry went missing from her sister-in-law's house soon after the wedding, and suspicion fell on Yamuna.
Body was returned to the family after postmortem
Authorities have launched an inquiry and police are investigating the case. Yamuna's brother has also filed a complaint with local police.
Her body was returned to the family after a postmortem.
