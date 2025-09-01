The retail banking business of Deutsche Bank in India covers 17 branches

Deutsche Bank might cease retail banking operations in India

By Dwaipayan Roy

Deutsche Bank AG is looking to sell its retail banking business in India. The move reflects Deutsche Bank's strategy to reassess its operations in the country, similar to actions taken by some other foreign banks. According to Reuters, the Germany-based bank has invited bids from domestic and international lenders for the complete sale of its Indian retail banking assets.