Why pharma giant Novo Nordisk, Apollo Clinics have joined hands

Danish healthcare giant Novo Nordisk has partnered with Apollo Clinics to launch a comprehensive Obesity Management Program. The initiative will be rolled out in multiple Indian cities and aims to combat the rising burden of overweight and obesity. The program will use a structured, multi-tiered care model designed to empower individuals suffering from these conditions and create specialized programs for their management.

Support system Apollo Clinics to provide infrastructure, clinical pathways Under this partnership, Apollo Clinics will leverage its expertise in managing condition-specific programs and offer support such as infrastructure, clinical pathways, and digital patient support tools. This will help deliver a comprehensive evidence-based approach to obesity care. The initiative also includes dedicated patient awareness campaigns with educational videos, booklets, and body composition analysis. A QR-enabled platform will give access to BMI and waist-to-height ratio calculators for connecting users with appropriate care pathways.

Professional training Healthcare professionals need robust clinical education Maya Sharma, Vice President - Clinical, Medical & Regulatory at Novo Nordisk India, said the partnership's mission is to provide healthcare professionals with robust clinical education and patient-centric tools. She emphasized that these resources are essential for delivering personalized and evidence-based healthcare interventions that go beyond just managing symptoms. Sriram Iyer, CEO of Apollo Health & Lifestyle, also highlighted their commitment to tackle the complex issue of obesity in India through this collaboration.