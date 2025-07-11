Next Article
Tragic bridge collapse devastates Vadodara family
A heartbreaking accident in Mujpur village, Vadodara, saw a family car plunge off a bridge during a pilgrimage, leaving only Sonal Padhiyar alive.
Six of her loved ones—including her husband Ramesh and their two children—didn't make it.
'Compensation offer...': Sonal's father-in-law on tragedy
Locals are upset, saying the government ignored repeated warnings about cracks in the bridge since 2021.
Sonal's father-in-law called the state's compensation offer "insufficient" and is demanding answers about why the cracks were not repaired.
The tragedy has sparked calls for real accountability and safer infrastructure.