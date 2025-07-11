Three arrested for opium smuggling, including Army havildar

Suspects are from Barmer, Rajasthan

Along with Ram, police also arrested his girlfriend and another accomplice; all three are from Rajasthan's Barmer district.

The SUV used was registered to Ram, and officers found a licensed pistol with six live cartridges inside.

The group is suspected to be part of a bigger interstate drug cartel.

Police have filed cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Act, and investigations are on to uncover more about the network involved.