Three arrested for opium smuggling, including Army havildar
Godhu Ram, an Indian Army constable who'd been missing from duty for nine months, was arrested in South Delhi's Kalindi Kunj for allegedly smuggling 18kg of opium.
The drugs—hidden under SUV floor mats—were reportedly being moved from Manipur to Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCR region.
Suspects are from Barmer, Rajasthan
Along with Ram, police also arrested his girlfriend and another accomplice; all three are from Rajasthan's Barmer district.
The SUV used was registered to Ram, and officers found a licensed pistol with six live cartridges inside.
The group is suspected to be part of a bigger interstate drug cartel.
Police have filed cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Act, and investigations are on to uncover more about the network involved.