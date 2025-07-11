Next Article
School staff accused of violating student privacy
At RS Damani School in Shahapur, Thane district, the principal and a peon were arrested after allegedly forcing female students to strip for menstruation checks when blood stains were found in a toilet.
The incident led to public outrage and a police investigation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.
Five individuals are in custody until July 15
Police have named eight people—including the principal, teachers, and trustees—in the FIR.
The school is currently closed, with authorities finding major safety rule violations like missing safety committees.
Counseling has been arranged for affected students, and parents are demanding strict action to ensure schools remain safe spaces for everyone.