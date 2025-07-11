Next Article
Supreme Court greenlights SIR, urges ECI for more ID options
The Supreme Court has given the green light for Bihar's voter list to be updated before the state elections in November.
The judges also suggested that people should be able to use Aadhaar, ration cards, or their voter ID (EPIC) as valid identification during this process.
Genuine voters may get left out: Concerns
This update aims to remove fake or duplicate names from the rolls, but there's real worry that some genuine voters could get left out—especially with new document rules and elections so close.
The court will dig deeper into whether the Election Commission is following fair procedures and has enough power to make these changes, hoping to keep things transparent and inclusive for everyone in Bihar.