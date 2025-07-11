Delhi sees historic improvement in air quality

Historic achievement, says environment minister

Delhi has enjoyed over two weeks of 'Satisfactory' air quality.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called it a "historic achievement," crediting strict anti-pollution steps and public support.

The improvement also lines up with Van Mahotsav 2025—a massive tree-planting drive aiming for 70 lakh new trees—and big cleanup efforts that cleared thousands of tons of waste from city streets and landfills.

With these moves under its Environment Action Plan 2025, Delhi hopes to keep the fresh air coming in the months ahead.