Delhi sees historic improvement in air quality
For the first time this month, Delhi's air quality has hit the 'Good' mark at five major hotspots—Vivek Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Punjabi Bagh, and Rohini—all thanks to sustained enforcement, cleaner roads, and public engagement.
The city's overall AQI dropped to 59 on Thursday, a welcome change for everyone used to hazy skies.
Historic achievement, says environment minister
Delhi has enjoyed over two weeks of 'Satisfactory' air quality.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called it a "historic achievement," crediting strict anti-pollution steps and public support.
The improvement also lines up with Van Mahotsav 2025—a massive tree-planting drive aiming for 70 lakh new trees—and big cleanup efforts that cleared thousands of tons of waste from city streets and landfills.
With these moves under its Environment Action Plan 2025, Delhi hopes to keep the fresh air coming in the months ahead.