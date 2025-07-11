Next Article
JNU students protest Vice President's visit
JNU students staged a protest during Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit on Thursday, led by the student union to spotlight ongoing campus issues.
Things got tense as some protesters tried to block Dhankhar's car during a seminar on the Indian Knowledge System.
JNU admin ordered an inquiry
The JNU administration condemned the disruption, saying it crossed the line of peaceful protest and hurt the university's image.
They've ordered a detailed inquiry and asked security for a full report.
Despite all this, the seminar went ahead with support from Delhi Police, and both Dhankhar and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended as planned.