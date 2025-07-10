Heroic father-daughter duo save lives in Himachal disaster
On the night of June 30, 2025, a sudden cloudburst hit Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, leaving 15 dead, 27 missing, and over a thousand homes damaged.
Amid the chaos and flooding, Bharat Raj and his daughter Tanuja stepped up—saving four people from the rising waters.
Raj saved his family; Tanuja used wood to stay afloat
As their home was flooded with debris, Raj managed to pull his sister, mother, grandfather, and a neighbor to safety.
Tanuja was swept away but used a piece of wood to escape and reach higher ground.
Locals called their survival nothing short of miraculous.
The rescued group is now staying at a temporary shelter in Bagsyad School.
Oppn leader praises duo; losses estimated at ₹1,000 crore
Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur praised Raj and Tanuja for their courage.
He estimated losses could hit ₹1,000 crore as relief work continues.
The government is focusing on helping families get back on their feet—shifting college classes for affected students and planning new homes for those who lost everything.