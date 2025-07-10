Next Article
Kerala brothers jailed for murdering sister over 2nd marriage
Back in 2012, two brothers from Kerala—K N Ismail and K N Firoz—killed their sister Khadeeja at home because they couldn't accept her decision to remarry.
When Khadeeja's fiance Shahul Hameed came over to discuss wedding plans, the brothers attacked both of them, leading to Khadeeja's tragic death.
Verdict
The trial wasn't easy—the witnesses turned hostile, but the police investigation filled in the gaps.
Judge Philip Thomas handed both brothers life sentences plus a ₹60,000 fine each.
The case stands as a stark reminder that family pressure can have devastating consequences when it goes unchecked.