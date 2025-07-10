Kerala brothers jailed for murdering sister over 2nd marriage India Jul 10, 2025

Back in 2012, two brothers from Kerala—K N Ismail and K N Firoz—killed their sister Khadeeja at home because they couldn't accept her decision to remarry.

When Khadeeja's fiance Shahul Hameed came over to discuss wedding plans, the brothers attacked both of them, leading to Khadeeja's tragic death.