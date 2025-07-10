Maharashtra CM unveils 'Sindoor Bridge' honoring armed forces

Mumbai just got a major upgrade with the reopening of the Sindoor Bridge, previously known as Carnac Bridge. After being demolished in 2022 for safety reasons, this 150-year-old spot has been rebuilt by the BMC to make getting around South Mumbai a lot smoother.

Bridge built with 2 massive steel girders The revamped bridge is built with two massive steel girders and stretches 328 meters, linking P D'Mello Road to both eastern and western parts of South Mumbai.

It was finished right on schedule by June 10, 2025—always nice when things run on time!

Will help reduce traffic near CST, Masjid Bunder Sindoor Bridge should seriously help cut down traffic jams near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Masjid Bunder.

Its location means less waiting and more seamless travel between key areas in South Mumbai.