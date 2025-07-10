Next Article
Migrant workers allege harassment by Odisha police
Migrant workers from West Bengal say Odisha police harassed them during ID checks, with 444 people from construction and mining jobs held over three days.
The crackdown aimed to find foreign nationals, but many workers didn't have birth certificates to prove Indian citizenship, which slowed down their release.
Detainees describe being packed into crowded rooms
Most of the detained workers came from rural areas and lacked official documents.
Families tried speeding things up by submitting Aadhaar cards and land records, but say the process dragged on.
Detainees described being packed into crowded rooms with just a few bathrooms, odd meal times, and no way to contact home—leaving many feeling stressed and unheard as police stayed silent on the issue.