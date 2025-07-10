Next Article
IIT-BHU student secretly films hostel mates bathing
A serious privacy breach at IIT-BHU has students on edge after an MTech student was taken into custody by the IIT-BHU Proctorial Board for secretly recording a peer showering in the hostel bathroom.
The accused used his phone to film from above, leaving many on campus worried about their safety and privacy.
Investigators found seven to eight objectionable videos, with fears there could be more.
Students marched to the police station, frustrated by delays and demanding strict punishment plus immediate deletion of the videos.
The administration is under pressure as students call for stronger action to make sure this doesn't happen again.