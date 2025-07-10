Delhi government's strategy for monsoon preparedness

Delhi got hit by heavy rains, leaving 22 areas waterlogged. In response, the government—led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta—has ordered daily drain cleaning and waste removal across the city. While spots like Minto Road and ITO junction saw some improvement, clogged drains are still causing major headaches.

Why Delhi's waterlogging issue is hard to fix Delhi's drainage system is a tangled web managed by several agencies, which often leads to confusion and gaps in responsibility.

Even though big drains are mostly cleaned out, smaller ones get ignored—making flooding worse when it rains hard.

What the government is doing The government is stepping up: staff will check drains every day (even when it's dry), and everyone has clear duties to make sure things actually get done.

NDMC is rolling out a monsoon plan with extra cleaning and even robots for desilting.