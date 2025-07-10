Next Article
Woman accuses husband's killer of profiting from crime
Heather Bishop, whose husband Ryan Roth was killed in 2012, says Branden Riddle-Terrell—convicted for the crime—is now making money from her loss.
After serving his sentence, Riddle-Terrell started self-help courses and appears on podcasts.
Bishop has called him out on TikTok, saying, "He is profiting off of my husband's death," and pointing to his life coach business.
Riddle-Terrell insists he hasn't made any money and is actually in debt, but Bishop isn't convinced.
She's filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him and set up a GoFundMe to cover legal costs.
Even after his TikTok account was removed, Bishop says she's determined to protect her late husband's legacy and keep sharing her side of the story online.