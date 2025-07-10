Woman accuses husband's killer of profiting from crime India Jul 10, 2025

Heather Bishop, whose husband Ryan Roth was killed in 2012, says Branden Riddle-Terrell—convicted for the crime—is now making money from her loss.

After serving his sentence, Riddle-Terrell started self-help courses and appears on podcasts.

Bishop has called him out on TikTok, saying, "He is profiting off of my husband's death," and pointing to his life coach business.