Haryana tragedy: Rain-Triggered wall collapse kills 3 laborers
Late Wednesday night in Softa village, Palwal (Haryana), a petrol pump wall collapsed during heavy rain and storms, hitting six laborers as they walked home from work.
Two died on the spot; a third passed away later from injuries.
The remaining three were seriously hurt—one is now in critical condition at a Delhi hospital.
Police investigating the incident
Police are looking into what caused the collapse and working to identify the victims so their families can be informed.
Updates are expected as the investigation continues.