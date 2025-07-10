Haryana tragedy: Rain-Triggered wall collapse kills 3 laborers India Jul 10, 2025

Late Wednesday night in Softa village, Palwal (Haryana), a petrol pump wall collapsed during heavy rain and storms, hitting six laborers as they walked home from work.

Two died on the spot; a third passed away later from injuries.

The remaining three were seriously hurt—one is now in critical condition at a Delhi hospital.