Vadodara bridge collapse: Heartbreaking loss of family
A 40-year-old bridge in Vadodara collapsed on Wednesday morning, sending several vehicles into the Mahisagar river and leaving at least 15 people dead, including children.
Among those lost was a family on their way to a temple to give thanks.
Three people are still missing as rescue teams continue searching.
Local leaders had raised alarms about bridge's condition
Local leaders had been raising alarms about the bridge's poor condition since 2021, backed by reports saying it was unsafe.
Despite this, only minor repairs were done and traffic kept moving.
After the tragedy, Gujarat's Chief Minister suspended four engineers, ordered an inquiry, and announced compensation for victims' families.
Traffic is now being rerouted while rescue efforts continue.