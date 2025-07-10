Next Article
Rising tennis star Radhika Yadav: A tragic end
Indian tennis player Radhika Yadav, just 25, was allegedly shot and killed by her father at their Gurugram home after an argument on Thursday.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, she didn't survive.
Her father has been arrested, and police are looking into what led to this tragic incident.
Coach remembers her dedication and discipline
Radhika was a rising star from Haryana, active on the International Tennis Federation circuit and once ranked as high as 75 in Girls U-18.
Her coach Manoj Bharadwaj remembered her for her dedication and discipline, saying her loss leaves a big void in Indian tennis.