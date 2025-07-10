Next Article
Goa University students' indecent parade sparks controversy
Goa University is under the spotlight after male students paraded in their underwear during a February cultural fest called Third Degree.
Some female attendees called the act "indecent," even though it was voluntary, leading to a formal complaint and a human rights inquiry.
Report to be submitted by July 23
The Human Rights Commission has asked the Vice-Chancellor to explain what happened and submit a report by July 23.
University officials admitted the event wasn't officially approved and are investigating.
Meanwhile, NSUI state president Naushad Chowdhari voiced disappointment over repeated inaction, urging for a dedicated task force to look into such incidents more thoroughly.