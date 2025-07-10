Next Article
Delhi experiences humid Thursday with rainfall
Delhi had a sticky, rainy Thursday morning, with temperatures dropping well below the usual for this time of year.
The IMD clocked the high at just 30.6°C and the low at 23°C—both cooler than normal.
Humidity hit 67% by evening, and the weather department says thunderstorms and more rain are likely through Friday.
Delhi's air quality stayed solid
Even with all the rain and humidity, Delhi's air quality stayed pretty solid—the AQI was a safe 62 by Thursday night.
The IMD is warning of more heavy showers and storms in parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday too, so it's a good idea to plan for wet weather if you're heading out.