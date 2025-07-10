Next Article
Overnight rain claims 5 lives in Gurugram
Gurugram got hit with record-breaking rain on Wednesday night—133mm in just 12 hours—which led to major waterlogging across the city.
To help people stay safe and avoid traffic chaos, officials asked everyone to work from home.
Sadly, five people lost their lives due to electric shocks and road accidents during the downpour.
Residents frustrated about emergency planning
The sudden, intense rainfall made roads nearly impossible to use and brought daily life to a standstill.
The tragic deaths have sparked frustration among residents about poor infrastructure and emergency planning.
With even big roads like the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway flooded, it's clear the city needs better drainage systems and stronger responses for future monsoon seasons.