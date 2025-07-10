Tensions escalate over cenotaph reconstruction in Rajasthan India Jul 10, 2025

In Basanpir village, Jaisalmer, a long-running dispute turned violent on Thursday during the reconstruction of historic chhatris—memorials for princely-era warriors.

The conflict, which began when these monuments were destroyed in 2019, escalated into stone-pelting between two religious groups near a pond.

Eight police officers, a tehsildar, and two locals were injured.