Tensions escalate over cenotaph reconstruction in Rajasthan
In Basanpir village, Jaisalmer, a long-running dispute turned violent on Thursday during the reconstruction of historic chhatris—memorials for princely-era warriors.
The conflict, which began when these monuments were destroyed in 2019, escalated into stone-pelting between two religious groups near a pond.
Eight police officers, a tehsildar, and two locals were injured.
Injured recovering at district hospital
Police have arrested over 30 people—including 16 women—and the injured are recovering at the district hospital.
District Superintendent Sudhir Chaudhary urged everyone to avoid sharing provocative posts online as officials work to restore peace.
Local MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati condemned the violence and reminded everyone how important cultural harmony is for Jaisalmer's identity, especially in such a sensitive border area.