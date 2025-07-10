Next Article
Vadodara bridge collapse death toll hits 17
A section of the Mujpur-Gambhira river bridge in Vadodara collapsed on Wednesday, sending several vehicles into the Mahisagar River.
So far, 17 people have died and three are still missing.
Rescue teams quickly built a mud ramp so cranes could pull out submerged vehicles—including trucks—from the water.
Rescue work has resumed
Police say more vehicles like motorcycles and a private car have been found in the river as recovery goes on.
At SSG Hospital, one of five injured people has been discharged while others are being treated for fractures.
Rescue work was briefly paused due to strong currents but is back on now.
The tragedy has left the local community shaken, with many sharing condolences for those affected.