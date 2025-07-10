Kerala identifies 499 contacts in Nipah virus outbreak

Good news: containment zones in Malappuram are gone since no new cases popped up. But health officials aren't letting their guard down—they're still keeping a close watch. A central government team is also on the ground to help local authorities keep things under control.

Nipah spreads through fruit bats

Nipah spreads through fruit bats and can jump to humans via food or close contact.

There's no vaccine or cure yet, so Kerala is doubling down on hygiene and contact tracing to stop the virus.

It's a reminder that quick action matters when it comes to public health scares like this.