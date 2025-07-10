Kerala identifies 499 contacts in Nipah virus outbreak
Kerala is on alert after two recent Nipah virus cases—an 18-year-old girl from Malappuram who sadly passed away, and a 38-year-old woman from Palakkad now in treatment.
Health teams have traced 499 people who may have been exposed, with 203 in Malappuram, 178 in Palakkad, 116 in Kozhikode, and 2 in Ernakulam.
Containment zones in Malappuram are gone
Good news: containment zones in Malappuram are gone since no new cases popped up.
But health officials aren't letting their guard down—they're still keeping a close watch.
A central government team is also on the ground to help local authorities keep things under control.
Nipah spreads through fruit bats
Nipah spreads through fruit bats and can jump to humans via food or close contact.
There's no vaccine or cure yet, so Kerala is doubling down on hygiene and contact tracing to stop the virus.
It's a reminder that quick action matters when it comes to public health scares like this.