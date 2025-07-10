Next Article
Heavy rainfall causes landslides, destroys bridges in Sikkim
Heavy rainfall in Sikkim's Gyalshing district has caused major landslides and swept away two wooden bridges in Yuksom.
Locals and security forces are finding it tough to get around, with important travel and tourism routes now blocked.
Another bridge washed away
The landslides have disrupted both military patrols and daily commutes, especially between Chhangri, Dhoban, and Yuksom.
With another bridge washed away by the swollen Sakim Dhoban Khola river, vital links are down.
The district administration is rushing to rebuild bridges while soldiers from the 72nd Battalion SSB Yuksom take alternative routes.
Officials are keeping a close eye as the rain continues.