Heavy rainfall causes landslides, destroys bridges in Sikkim

Another bridge washed away

The landslides have disrupted both military patrols and daily commutes, especially between Chhangri, Dhoban, and Yuksom.

With another bridge washed away by the swollen Sakim Dhoban Khola river, vital links are down.

The district administration is rushing to rebuild bridges while soldiers from the 72nd Battalion SSB Yuksom take alternative routes.

Officials are keeping a close eye as the rain continues.