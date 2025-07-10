Next Article
Grandfather elopes with son's fiancee, steals family wealth
A family drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh when Shakeel, 55, who had arranged his son Aman's (15) engagement to Ayesha (22), ended up eloping with her himself.
The story took a turn after Shakeel's wife noticed some unusual closeness between the two and found evidence of their affair, leading to the engagement being called off.
Ayesha was meant to be my son's bride
Shakeel disappeared in June—taking cash and gold—then called home to say he'd married Ayesha.
Aman and his mother were stunned; she shared, "Ayesha was meant to be my son's bride, now she is my husband's wife."
While Aman's grandparents reportedly supported the marriage, no police complaint has been filed yet—but authorities say they're ready if needed.