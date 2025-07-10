Grandfather elopes with son's fiancee, steals family wealth India Jul 10, 2025

A family drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh when Shakeel, 55, who had arranged his son Aman's (15) engagement to Ayesha (22), ended up eloping with her himself.

The story took a turn after Shakeel's wife noticed some unusual closeness between the two and found evidence of their affair, leading to the engagement being called off.