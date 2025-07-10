Next Article
Central team evaluates Nipah virus spread in Kerala
A central health team led by Pranay Varma from the NCDC visited Palakkad and Malappuram to see how Kerala is handling the Nipah virus situation.
They say local efforts are working, but the outbreak has already claimed one life and left another person in critical condition.
Meanwhile, a virology team from Pune is in town to study bats, hoping to figure out how the virus is spreading.
499 people under observation
Right now, 499 people across four districts are under observation for possible symptoms.
Restrictions have eased in Malappuram, but six areas in Palakkad are still containment zones.
Health officials are urging everyone to stay alert—avoid contact with bats and keep up good hygiene—to help stop further spread.