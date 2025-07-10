Central team evaluates Nipah virus spread in Kerala India Jul 10, 2025

A central health team led by Pranay Varma from the NCDC visited Palakkad and Malappuram to see how Kerala is handling the Nipah virus situation.

They say local efforts are working, but the outbreak has already claimed one life and left another person in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a virology team from Pune is in town to study bats, hoping to figure out how the virus is spreading.