Inquiry initiated into Cuddalore train-van collision
Three students on their way to school lost their lives when their van was hit by a passenger train at a level crossing in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday morning.
The victims—Charumathi (Class 12), Chezhian (Class 11), and Nimilesh (Class 6)—were headed to Krishnaswamy Vidyanikethan School when the accident happened in Semmankuppam.
Gatekeeper arrested for negligence
Early findings suggest the gatekeeper may have been asleep and didn't shut the crossing gate, letting the van cross as a train approached.
Railway officials have launched a probe, and the gatekeeper has been arrested for negligence.
Train services were paused after the crash. Authorities have announced compensation for affected families and promised ongoing support during this difficult time.