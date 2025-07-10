Next Article
Unveiling the Dharmasthala mass murder controversy
A former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka has accused the temple administration of hiding several murders and rapes, including those of schoolgirls.
The worker, a Dalit man employed from 1995 to 2014, says he was forced—under threats to his life—to bury and burn bodies showing signs of violence.
Accused linked to influential administration: Ex-worker
The ex-worker claims some accused are linked to the influential administration running the temple.
After fleeing in 2014 out of fear, he submitted photos as evidence and is now seeking police protection to name names.
Police have registered an FIR and are planning to exhume burial sites as part of their investigation.
Rights groups and locals are demanding a fair, pressure-free probe.