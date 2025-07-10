Delhi Police officer threatened with extortion demand

Accused wanted in more than 18 serious cases

Police are now tracking down the numbers used for the threatening calls and are thinking about giving the head constable extra security.

The main accused, Himanshu alias Bhau, is already wanted in more than 18 serious cases across Delhi and Haryana and reportedly runs his operations from abroad using messaging apps.

He currently has a bounty of ₹1.55 lakh on his head as police work to break up his extortion network.