Delhi Police officer threatened with extortion demand
A Delhi Police head constable was hit with a shocking ₹10 crore extortion demand from Sahil Ritoli, linked to the Himanshu alias Bhau gang.
The threat came after Ritoli found out about the constable's connection to Manjit Ahlawat—a former cop who was murdered last December for refusing to pay extortion money.
Ritoli called the constable twice, warning that he and his family would be harmed if he didn't pay up.
An FIR has been filed at Vikaspuri Police Station.
Accused wanted in more than 18 serious cases
Police are now tracking down the numbers used for the threatening calls and are thinking about giving the head constable extra security.
The main accused, Himanshu alias Bhau, is already wanted in more than 18 serious cases across Delhi and Haryana and reportedly runs his operations from abroad using messaging apps.
He currently has a bounty of ₹1.55 lakh on his head as police work to break up his extortion network.