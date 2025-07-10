Next Article
Reservoir levels surge due to early monsoon
India's main reservoirs are now at 52% capacity, thanks to an early and strong monsoon.
The Central Water Commission reports storage has nearly doubled compared to last year and is well above the decade average—great news for water supply and farming.
Southern India leads with over 61% reservoir storage
Southern India is ahead, with over 61% reservoir storage—four dams are already full and many others are close behind.
The early monsoon has also kicked off kharif crop sowing in a big way, with paddy and sugarcane fields expanding by 11% over last year.
More rain is expected, especially in the northwest and central regions, so water levels could keep rising.