Tragic end: Tennis player Radhika Yadav murdered

The Axiom-4 crew—Shubhanshu Shukla, Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu—just finished a two-week mission on the International Space Station.
Launched from Kennedy Space Center on June 25, they circled Earth nearly 230 times and traveled over 96 lakh kilometers.
Pretty epic journey!
More than 60 experiments on board
While in orbit, the team carried out over 60 experiments covering biomedical science, neuroscience, new materials, agriculture, and space tech—the biggest research push yet for a private Axiom Space crew.
Their work could lead to better diabetes treatments and new ways to fight cancer.
In between experiments, they snapped photos of Earth and helped push forward our dream of living in space someday.