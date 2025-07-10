Next Article
Blast at Noida paint factory injures 5
A chemical explosion rocked a paint factory in Noida's Sector 8 on Thursday afternoon, leaving five workers hurt.
The incident happened around 3:30pm during a routine process, but thankfully, all the injured were taken to the hospital quickly and are now stable, according to Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.
Blast due to reaction
The blast was triggered when too much cellulose nitrate was mixed in a bucket, causing a sudden reaction.
Luckily, there was no fire after the explosion.