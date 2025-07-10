ED investigates up religious conversion 'Racket'
Uttar Pradesh's ATS has arrested Jalaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, for allegedly running a massive illegal religious conversion racket from Chand Auliya Dargah in Balrampur.
Authorities say he targeted vulnerable people—like women, laborers, and widows—using promises of money, marriage, and a better life to push them into converting to Islam.
The operation reportedly had links abroad, particularly in the Middle East.
ED tracking money trail; CM promises strict action
Several people connected to the racket have been arrested.
Investigators uncovered over ₹106 crore moved through 40 bank accounts tied to Chhangur Baba and identified properties worth more than ₹300 crore—including luxury cars and real estate.
The Enforcement Directorate is now tracking the money trail under anti-money laundering laws.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called these acts "anti-social and anti-national," promising strict action against everyone involved.