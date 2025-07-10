ED investigates up religious conversion 'Racket' India Jul 10, 2025

Uttar Pradesh's ATS has arrested Jalaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, for allegedly running a massive illegal religious conversion racket from Chand Auliya Dargah in Balrampur.

Authorities say he targeted vulnerable people—like women, laborers, and widows—using promises of money, marriage, and a better life to push them into converting to Islam.

The operation reportedly had links abroad, particularly in the Middle East.