Family pleads for urgent repatriation of Kerala student pilot
Sreehari Sukesh, a student pilot from Kerala, lost his life on Tuesday when his single-engine plane collided mid-air with another trainee's aircraft near Steinbach, Manitoba.
Both were practicing takeoffs and landings about 50km from Winnipeg.
Canadian authorities are now investigating what happened.
Sreehari was training to obtain his commercial license
Sreehari had moved to Canada about 18 months ago to chase his dream of becoming a commercial pilot. Training at Harv's Air flying school, he was undergoing training to obtain his commercial license.
His family back in Kerala learned of the tragedy through his instructor.
Family seeking to bring his body back to India
Sreehari's family is reaching out to Indian officials and the consulate in Toronto for support in bringing his body back to Kerala as soon as possible.
Local authorities are working with them during this tough time.