Family pleads for urgent repatriation of Kerala student pilot

Sreehari had moved to Canada about 18 months ago to chase his dream of becoming a commercial pilot. Training at Harv's Air flying school, he was undergoing training to obtain his commercial license. His family back in Kerala learned of the tragedy through his instructor.

Family seeking to bring his body back to India

Sreehari's family is reaching out to Indian officials and the consulate in Toronto for support in bringing his body back to Kerala as soon as possible.

Local authorities are working with them during this tough time.