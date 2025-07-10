Next Article
Hyderabad Police orders liquor outlet closure for Bonalu
Hyderabad cops are shutting down liquor shops, bars (except in star hotels and clubs), and toddy outlets in select areas like Gandhi Nagar and Chilkalguda from July 13-15.
This is all to keep things peaceful during the big Bonalu festival celebrations.
What is Bonalu?
Bonalu is a huge Telangana festival honoring Goddess Mahakali. It brings communities together for some serious celebration and devotion.
Plan ahead!
If you're planning to be out or host friends during these dates, heads up: alcohol won't be available in several neighborhoods.
The move is all about keeping the festivities safe and smooth for everyone—so just plan ahead!