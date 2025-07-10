Next Article
Eight workers remain unaccounted for after Sigachi blast
A major explosion at Sigachi Industries in Pashamylaram on June 30 has left eight workers unaccounted for.
Authorities have collected DNA samples from families, helping identify 44 victims so far.
Families of the missing have been notified, and a report is being sent to the government.
Search teams are still looking for the missing workers. Fourteen people who were injured are getting treatment in city hospitals.
The company has given ₹15 lakh as interim compensation to each affected family and covered transport costs for those who lost loved ones.
The incident has also sparked serious questions about safety at industrial sites.